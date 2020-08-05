News

Edo 2020: No APC lawmaker endorsed Ize-Iyamu –Speaker

The crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly may have reared its ugly head as the state legislature declared yesterday that none of its members endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19 governorship election in state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Frank Okiye, stated this in Benin, the state capital, accused dissident memberselect of impersonating the leadership of the legislative arm as proclaimed by the state governor on June 17, 2019. Okiye spoke through one of the lawmakers Mr. Roland Asoro, during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally held at Ward 3 in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The lawmaker explained that the clarification was in response what the house described as sponsored reports that Edo Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yekini Idiaye, on Monday led four other legislators, to endorse Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is yet to officially flagoff his governorship election campaign in the state.

But, Asoro who represented the Speaker at the rally, said that there is no cause for alarm, adding that the House of Assembly was intact. He expressed regret for Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje (APC Akoko-Edo II Constituency) who recently followed the path of perfidy by allegedly accepting bribe to do the bidding of a political godfather in the state.

In his reaction, the APC lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo II in the state Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje, denied the allegation by the Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, that he demanded for money to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party. Agbaje also debunked the statement that he later collected N40 million to remain in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Our Reporters

