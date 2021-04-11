Sports

Edo 2020: Nwokocha, Adegoke win 100m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The blue ribbon race of the ongoing National Sports Festival track and field events was on Saturday won by Delta State Grace Nwokocha and Enoch Adegoke of the host state, Edo State.

 

The two finals was a tight one as Nwokocha who recently qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Lagos raced to the finish line in 11.42secs ahead of Lagos State Joy Udo Gabriel who finished the race in 11.44secs. The third position went to Bayelsa State with Tima Godbless achieving a time of 11.61secs to grab the bronze medal. It was a double celebration for Edo State as the two athletes representing the state finished first and second in the men’s race.

 

Former junior international, Adegoke beats his best friend, Alaba Olukunle, to the gold medal with just a split second, breasting the tape in 10.28secs as against Olukunle’s 10.29secs. Jerry Jakpa of Lagos State won the bronze medal in time of 10.33secs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers hold World Press Conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will today (Friday) hold a world press conference to herald the sixth edition of the World Athletics Silver Label Race. In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communication and Media, the world press conference which will have in attendance the top elite runners from […]
Sports

Woodward: Man United will back Solskjaer in summer window

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United will back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a long-term plan centred around summer transfer windows, according to the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Woodward has come out in support of Solskjaer several times, most recently in November when the club released their first-quarter financial results and reported a 20 per cent fall in their […]
Sports

Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties in Carabao Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mason Mount missed the crucial spot-kick as Tottenham edged past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round. A total of nine penalties had been converted before Mount stepped up to take the 10th, but the England midfielder’s effort clipped the post and went wide. Chelsea had dominated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica