Edo 2020: Nwokocha, Adegoke win 100m

The blue ribbon race of the ongoing National Sports Festival track and field events was on Saturday won by Delta State Grace Nwokocha and Enoch Adegoke of the host state, Edo State.

The two finals was a tight one as Nwokocha who recently qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Lagos raced to the finish line in 11.42secs ahead of Lagos State Joy Udo Gabriel who finished the race in 11.44secs. The third position went to Bayelsa State with Tima Godbless achieving a time of 11.61secs to grab the bronze medal. It was a double celebration for Edo State as the two athletes representing the state finished first and second in the men’s race.

Former junior international, Adegoke beats his best friend, Alaba Olukunle, to the gold medal with just a split second, breasting the tape in 10.28secs as against Olukunle’s 10.29secs. Jerry Jakpa of Lagos State won the bronze medal in time of 10.33secs

Like this: Like Loading...