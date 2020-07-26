Politics

Edo 2020: Oba of Benin to hold prayer, fasting sessions for peaceful polls

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Sunday, unfolded plans to summon the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pray for a peaceful election in the state.
Oba Ewuare II disclosed this when the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki led some governors, senators and other top officials of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on a courtesy call on him in his palace in Benin the state capital.
This is as popular billionaire and business magnate, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo also distanced himself from the allegation by the state government and members of the ruling PDP of any involvement or sponsorship of Saturday’s bloody clash between political thugs loyal to both the PDP and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) outside the gate of the palace of the Oba of Benin.
Okunbo condemned the alleged booing of the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and key national leaders as well as elected governors of the PDP who were at the palace on a courtesy visit during the party’s governorship re-election campaign flag-off held weekend at the Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the state capital.
Capt. Hosa Okunbo in a statement in Benin City stated that he was invited by the Benin monarch to the palace for the dedication ceremony of his child but he was never in attendance.
He disclosed that the private baby dedication ceremony, which had no bearing with politics, took place after the courtesy visit to the palace by Governor Obaseki and his team of PDP leaders and governors

