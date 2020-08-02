Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize–Iyamu relations dump him for opponents

Relations of the major contenders in the Edo State governorship election billed for Saturday, September 19, have put aside sentiments to support the ambition of their kin’s opponent.

Prominent members of the Obaseki family on Saturday endorsed and pledged their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyam even as the members of Ize-Iyamu’s family rejected his candidacy, and threw their weight behind Governor Obaseki’s reelection.

A cousin of Obaseki, Victor Obaseki, while speaking at the meeting, admitted that although Godwin Obaseki is a kin, he won’t be getting the support of the family. He said: “I am here today in company of my cousins to support Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. “Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the executive governor, is our cousin.

Generally, The Obasekis have their own way of doing things; we are a different branch of faith, we are supporting our brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with an unalloyed support fully for him. I have supported him before, and I would continue to support him, we would do all our campaigns for him without let or hindrance, fully from the bottom of our hearts.”

On his part, Ize-Iyamu expressed his delight at the support of the Obaseki family, stressing that this serves as a confirmation of the poor administration that Godwin Obaseki has given to Edo State in the past four years. He also praised the Obaseki family for not allowing sentiments becloud their judgement in their support for who is right to lead the state for the next four years.

“Let me thank you for the endorsement. I have known some of you for many years and I am very happy that politics has not strained our relationship. Speaking in the same vein, Osazee Ize-Iyamu, who spoke on behalf of the family in Benin City on Saturday, noted that “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has too much baggage that compromise his candidacy for the gubernatorial election.”

He added: “The last three years and eight months are sufficient proof that Obaseki is the right man for the job.

The family is not sentimental about their decision. We are unanimous about this and Obaseki is our preferred candidate at this time. Ize-Iyamu, compared to the technocrat governor, is no match, by any standards.”

Osazee further said: “Obaseki has fixed roads that lead to our houses without asking questions about the people who live in such neighborhoods. Our public schools are looking better than private schools in Edo State and we have not had a single strike by workers in the state under Obaseki.

“More importantly, members of the Ize-Iyamu family who are retirees have been receiving their monthly pension without stress under Obaseki.

These are things we did not enjoy when Osagie Ize- Iyamu was Chief of Staff and Secretary to the state government.”

