Edo 2020: Obaseki plans to remove Ize-Iyamu’s campaign posters, APC alleges

Gov's media aide

The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy and remove all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of the APC and it’s candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami and his deputy Mallam Hani Audu in the state.

Besides, it has also petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo on what it tagged as “criminal act, adding that it would forward same to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the campaign council, the billboards and campaign posters are located at strategic points in Benin City and beyond. National Vice Chairman of the APC Publicity Committee of the Campaign Council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon at a press conference held in Benin, the state capital described the action as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘criminal.’

But the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in reaction flayed the claims that the government destroyed campaign billboards of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, noting that the allegations are belated antics of a routinely recycled politician who has nothing to offer to Edo people.

Obahiagbon said that the “outdoor billboards and indeed other campaign materials were duly paid for, designed and erected in full compliance with all legal requirements.”

He the party is convinced that “this act of intolerance, carried out with impunity, foreshadows what the Edo State government has in store for the Edo voters and our supporters in the September 19 Election following the emergence of incontrovertible facts that Mr. Godwin Obaseki is on his way to an embarrassing defeat.” He further said that, “the Edo State Signage and Advertising Agency, purportedly led by Mr. Dave Giwa Amu, an avowed supporter of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, is an agency that is yet to receive the assent of the Edo State House of Assembly as the bill for its creation and operations is still being considered in the legislative chamber.

“This agency, as of today, is unknown to the laws of Edo State and is being weaponnized by the State Government, as an interested party in the election, to give itself an illegal, unfair, unethical, fraudulent advantage as we approach the polls, “ Obahiagho stressed.

He further described the alleged plan of the state governemt as “an egregious and opprobrious escalation of other recorded acts of abuse of office and disregard for the law on the part of the Edo State government.”

But Crusoe Osagie in a statement yesterday said the allegations are ludicrous and unfounded, stating that the tactic is true to Ize-Iyamu’s approach to politics, which has never won him any success in previous elections.

He said: “Anyone who knows Ize-Iyamu very well knows that this is his approach to politics. He raises the alarm and cries wolf when no one is chasing him. The state government has not removed any of his billboards.

This is cheap blackmail to score lame political points.” “Ize-Iyamu is a politician that assumes relevance during every election cycle.

This is what he does for a living and has no other job. It is not surprising to see these statements from him and his team.

He should not be taken seriously, and his statements should be disregarded.

“He would go back to his cocoon after he has been defeated at the September 19, 2020 election and would most likely resurface after four years to repeat this cycle.”

