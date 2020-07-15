Edo 2020: Oboh replaces Akhigbe as ADC candidate

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate.

The party in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and Liaison of the party, Chief Anayo Arinze, said Princess Mabel Oboh, who was until Monday, the ADC governorship running mate, had replaced Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe, as the party flagbear for the election.

Arinze said the substitution of Akhigbe for Oboh became necessary following the withdrawal of Akhigbe from the race.

He, therefore, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already been notified of the change, saying: “ADC effected the change of candidate on July 13, 2020, which was the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties.”

But, when contacted on phone, the Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said he had been in a meeting and could not confirm if such substitution was effected.

“The choice of Princess Oboh gain approval of party leaders because of her pedigree as a creative artist and the party resolved to promote women in accordance with our constitution,” Arinze added.

He, however, added that due to the tough nature of the governorship race in the state, ADC planned to prosecute the election with a household name in the movie, music and hospitality industry for easy identification and recognition.

