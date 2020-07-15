News

Edo 2020: Oboh replaces Akhigbe as ADC candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has substituted its governorship candidate.

 

The party in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Electoral Matters and Liaison of the party, Chief Anayo Arinze, said Princess Mabel Oboh, who was until Monday, the ADC governorship running mate, had replaced Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe, as the party flagbear for the election.

 

Arinze said the substitution of Akhigbe for Oboh became necessary following the withdrawal of Akhigbe from the race.

 

He, therefore, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already been notified of the change, saying: “ADC effected the change of candidate on July 13, 2020, which was the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties.”

 

But, when contacted on phone, the Chairman of INEC Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said he had been in a meeting and could not confirm if such substitution was effected.

 

“The choice of Princess Oboh gain approval of party leaders because of her pedigree as a creative artist and the party resolved to promote women in accordance with our constitution,” Arinze added.

 

He, however, added that due to the tough nature of the governorship race in the state, ADC planned to prosecute the election with a household name in the movie, music and hospitality industry for easy identification and recognition.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ASUU blames FG for varsities’ failure to make world ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Two Nigerian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which had stood first and second in the top 1,000 national rankings in Nigeria have retrogressed as they have failed to be part of world’s best 2,000 universities in the 2020/2021 ranking released by the Center for World University Ranking. Considering the […]
News Top Stories

Panic in govt houses as govs, aides test positive

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aides to governors and domestic workers in government houses in some states are currently panic stricken, following the spike in the contraction of the novel coronavirus among their principals and members of their households.   In the last one week, three state governors and two of their spouses have reportedly tested positive for the virus. […]
News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: