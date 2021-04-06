Sports

Edo 2020: Ogba applauds Edo govta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya BENIN CITY

The 1st vice President of the NOC and forrmer president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, has applauded the Edo State government for putting up a state of the art facilities for the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

 

 

 

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Ogba said he was impressed with the facilities especially the swimming pool where Delta State contingents continue to rake in medals.

 

“We competed with Edo for the hosting right but they won it, it’s like  a battle between brother and i was happy with the kind of show they put up,” Ogba said.

 

“One of the major problems with us in Nigeria has been lack of maintenance, but i am sure the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and his amiable deputy, Philip Shaibu, a sport lover, will surely look after the facilities.

 

“As a state, we are here to defend the title we won in 2018 and we already started with the few medals won in the last two days.

 

“Its a great honour for me personally to witness this year’s festival after the postponement occasioned by the pandemic.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

