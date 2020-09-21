News

Edo 2020: Okowa congratulates Obaseki on his re-election

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their re-election.

 

Obaseki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr. Osagie Ize- Iyamu of All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 223,619 votes.

 

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Governor Okowa described the re-election of Obaseki as “the confirmation of the will of the people” and called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders as Edo people just did for Obaseki.

 

He said the people of Edo State across the 18 local government areas of the state, spoke loudly and clearly in their reaffirmation of the choice of Obaseki as their governor.

 

The governor, who is the Chairman of South-South Governors’ Forum, said that with the re-election of Obaseki, the entire region was now being ruled by the PDP. “Let me congratulate my brother Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their victory in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

 

“It is heart-warming to see you re-emerge as Governor of Edo State against all odds and I am grateful to the people of Edo State for shunning the entreaties of retrogressive forces who were deviously-bent on subverting the wishes of the people.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being truly independent as required by the laws of our land.

