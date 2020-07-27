News

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole tenders apologies to Enigies over Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Comment(0)

Ize-Iyamu receives blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom

 

 

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 Governorship election.

 

Besides, immediate past National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, also yesterday apologized for endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki to take over from him on leaving office in 2016.

 

Oshiomhole criticized Obaseki for abandoning the projects his administration initiated and for frittering away the trust and resources of the state on ineffectual consultancies and MOUs. Pastor Ize-Iyamu, alongside other leaders of the APC, including Oshiomhole, visited the Enigies at the palace of its President,

 

His Royal Highness, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbean, the Enigie of Egbaen town, to present the core policies and plans of his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda to them. He lamented the elitist, detached style of administration of the incumbent governor which, according to him, has resulted in the implementation of wrong policies that failed to address the problems of the people, especially at the grassroots. I

 

ze-Iyamu cited the worsening conditions of security in Edo State, explaining that the governor has failed to tackle the problem due to his poor investment in the security architecture of the state and refusal to work with traditional rulers and community heads closer to the people and in possession of vital intel-

