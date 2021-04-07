Edo 2020: Osinbajo misses opening ceremony due to heavy rains

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday disclosed that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, was unable to attend the official opening ceremony of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival due to bad weather as his plane was unable to land. Obaseki said the storm was so bad that the pilot was diverted back to Abuja.

“He wanted to come but the heavy rains and thunder affected his airplane. He is a friend of the state and a liver of sports,” Obaseki said.

Rain on Tuesday evening disrupted due to heavy downpour in Benin City. There was standstill traffic around the venue, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, while the sports complex itself witnessed some hiccups due to the heavy rains.

Cultural displays and the traditional match past however herald the opening ceremony at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Like this: Like Loading...