Edo 2020: Otu of Igarra donates N1m to Ize-Iyamu

An Edo State monarch, the Otu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, has donated N1 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate,Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu in the September 19 governorship election in the state. The monarch, who also assured the APC candidate of Igarra votes, however, made the donation yesterday on behalf of the Eziobe Traditional Council in Akoko Edo, when the APC flag-bearer visited his palace as part of his campaign.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, were accompanied by the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena; the member representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Deputy Majority Leader, Comrade Peter Akpatason, and other leaders of the APC. According to the monarch (Head of the Eziobe Traditional Council), the N1 million donation was an expression of his support for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, particularly with the sound plans highlighted in his SIMPLE Agenda manifesto to develop the state and improve security through partnership with the traditional council and other community heads. Besides, the Otu of Igarra said the donation was to aid his campaign in delivering its message to the entire 192 wards of the state and score the majority votes on September 19.

