News

Edo 2020: Otu of Igarra donates N1m to Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An Edo State monarch, the Otu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, has donated N1 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate,Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu in the September 19 governorship election in the state. The monarch, who also assured the APC candidate of Igarra votes, however, made the donation yesterday on behalf of the Eziobe Traditional Council in Akoko Edo, when the APC flag-bearer visited his palace as part of his campaign.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, were accompanied by the former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena; the member representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Deputy Majority Leader, Comrade Peter Akpatason, and other leaders of the APC. According to the monarch (Head of the Eziobe Traditional Council), the N1 million donation was an expression of his support for the APC and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, particularly with the sound plans highlighted in his SIMPLE Agenda manifesto to develop the state and improve security through partnership with the traditional council and other community heads. Besides, the Otu of Igarra said the donation was to aid his campaign in delivering its message to the entire 192 wards of the state and score the majority votes on September 19.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu pays N8.7bn to 2,309 retirees in six months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to pay N1.1bn to 260 pensioners this month Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid N8.77 billion to 2,309 retirees in the state public service from January to June 2020, the state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Jibola Ponnle, has said.   The commissioner described as baseless allegations by the South- West […]
News Top Stories

IMF: Nigeria, others need fresh $110bn to tackle coronavirus

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Although 29 sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria, have already received International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursements totalling about $10.1 billion in emergency facilities, the region still needs over $110 billion in additional funding this year to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Fund has said.   The IMF, which stated this in a regional economic outlook […]
News Top Stories

Why I didn’t overrun states with Army, Police –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he could have deployed the Army and Police to overrun some states in order to win 2019 governorship elections for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He made reference to Adamawa and Bauchi states where APC lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship elections.   Buhari said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: