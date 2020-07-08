News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of the PDP in the state has continued to harvest more members as activities within the party had picked up following the recent defection of Governor Obaseki and his Deputy from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

However, the State Organising Secretary of the ADP, Oshodin Izedomwen, who led the over 200 members to the PDP in Benin, the state capital, yesterday said that they decided to join the PDP out of compulsion in view of the sterling quality of Governor Obaseki, as well as their belief in the capacity of the party to deliver its candidate in the forthcoming governorship election. Izedomwen further revealed that he was a founding member of the PDP in 1999 but left the party when some persons whom he described as “strange bedfellows” joined the party, saying that he and other members found it convenient to return home (to PDP) now that those persons have exited the party. He stated that a major motivating factor that led them to pitch tents with the PDP now was the antecedents, interest of the party and the performance of the Governor Obaseki, who has now joined the party.

Our Reporters

