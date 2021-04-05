Edo 2020: Oyo, Taraba disqualified as athletes test positive for COVID-19

Edo State government has said that contingents from Oyo and Taraba States have been disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival after failing to meet the Covid-19 guidelines for the games.

Briefing journalists on Saturday at the screening centre at the Games Village, the Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the guidelines must be strictly adhered to prevent the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus at the games.

Comrade Shaibu also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to Covid-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Center.

He said: “The contingent of Oyo and Taraba stands disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival unless the Presidential task force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states fail to meet with the Covid-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread Covid-19 in the state which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID- 19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp,” the Deputy Governor added

