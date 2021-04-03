Sports

Edo 2020: Oyo, Taraba disqualified, as two athletes test COVID-19 positive

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State government has said that contingents from Oyo and Taraba states have been disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival after failing to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for the games.
Briefing journalists on Saturday at the screening centre at the Games Village, the Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee Chairman, Comrade Philip Shaibu said the guideline must be strictly adhered to to prevent the outbreak and spread of coronavirus at the games.
Comrade Shaibu also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to COVID-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and  have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Center.
He said: “The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.
“We have to be strick with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state which has already been flattened.
“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp,” the Deputy Governor added.
Meanwhile, the Unity Torch will be received by the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin on Sunday from Ondo State.
It will move round the three senatorial zones in the state before returning to the state capital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Youth, Atheletes to get Data base –Minister

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new dawn awaits Nigerian youth as well as atheletes as the Ministry of Youth and sports Development is planning to create a data base that will serve as reservoir from which opportunities can be accessed. This would also ensure that proper records are kept to enable youths to derive maximum opportunities. Minister of Youth […]
Sports

UEFA League: 10-man Porto shock Juve to advance in thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Haaland fires Dortmund into quarter-finals Sergio Oliveira’s 113th-minute free-kick shocked Juventus to send Porto through in a stunning Champions League round of 16 tie despite a 3-2 second-leg win for the Italian side. Oliveira’s long-range free-kick deep into the second half of extra time went through the legs of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man United put four past Basaksehir as Chelsea make last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Barca, Juve, Lazio Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Fernandes opened the scoring early on for the hosts with a stunning 20-yard finish before tapping in a second. Marcus Rashford scored from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica