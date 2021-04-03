Edo 2020: Oyo, Taraba disqualified, as two athletes test COVID-19 positive

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State government has said that contingents from Oyo and Taraba states have been disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival after failing to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for the games.

Briefing journalists on Saturday at the screening centre at the Games Village, the Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee Chairman, Comrade Philip Shaibu said the guideline must be strictly adhered to to prevent the outbreak and spread of coronavirus at the games.

Comrade Shaibu also confirmed that two athletes tested positive to COVID-19 after the instant PCR test on arrival and have been taken to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Center.

He said: “The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th National Sports Festival unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strick with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp,” the Deputy Governor added.

Meanwhile, the Unity Torch will be received by the Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin on Sunday from Ondo State.

It will move round the three senatorial zones in the state before returning to the state capital.

