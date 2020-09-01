News

Edo 2020: PDP, APC trade accusations over 16 victims of gunshot attacks at Akoko Edo

As fear continues to mount following spate of political violence in parts of Edo State with about three weeks to the September 19 governorship election, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday blasted that opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, over alleged shooting that led to 16 of its members sustaining serious gunshot injuries.

 

Thirteen PDP members from Ekpe community and three other members of the party also from Ososo community were affected by the gunshots following an afternoon attack, which the leaders and members claimed were targeted on them by suspected political thugs loyal to the APC during a meeting by the PDP members in the local government area.

 

The PDP leaders at a press conference held at the Secretariat complex of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Edo State council yesterday alleged that three persons wearing face caps with the photograph of Governor Obaseki were also shot by gunmen allegedly hired by the APC at Ososo community.

 

All the wounded victims, including an 80-year-old man are currently lying critically at an undisclosed hospital in the area where they are receiving treatment.

 

Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Hon Don Umoru, while addressing newsmen, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to come to their rescue and ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the violent crime and to prosecute them accordingly.

 

He explained that, “on the 28th of August, 2020, gunmen on the campaign train of the APC allegedly led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie- Ize-Iyamu, opened gunfire at some PDP supporters in Ekpe public field while they were holding PDP meeting.

 

About 13 persons were left injured and critically lying at the hospital” “At the same time in Ososo community, three were shot for wearing face cap branded with Obaseki on it.

 

We, hereby state that this dastard attack carried by these gunmen is evil and condemnable. We will not sit back and allow this happen”.

