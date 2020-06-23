Edo 2020: PDP aspirant, Ikhine, steps down for Obaseki

A

head of Friday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, a frontline aspirant of the party, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki last week defected to the Peoples Democratic Party from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his disqualification by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party to contest the APC primary election, which was conducted yesterday.

Ikhine announced his decision to step down for Governor Obaseki yesterday at a ceremony in Benin, the state capital, which was attended by the governor; the state Chairman of PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi and other party leaders across the state.

While announcing his decision, Ikhine said that there was no progress without a sacrifice, adding that the governor’s defection to the PDP was God’s great answer to the party and his aspiration.

He, therefore, noted that though two persons could have the same vision, the means of approaching them could be different, stressing that he was not actually stepping down, “but stepping behind the man who would lead the party to glory in the September 19 governorship election in the state.

However, Ikhine added that he and his supporters had resolved to work with the governor to ensure that a better tomorrow is achieved in the state.

Responding, Governor Obaseki said that with the political situation in the state, history was being made in the country, noting that 21 years later in this present Republic, democracy was taking a new turn as intellects were coming into the political process to redirect the political processes and situation in the state.

The governor said that he joined the party because of his realisation that PDP is Edo State and Edo is PDP, and commended the aspirant for reconciling with the party by identifying the lapses in Edo PDP and ensuring that the lapses were addressed.

Obaseki, who also noted that governance ought to be about the people and not about a few individuals, stressed that deceit could not be part of political structure, but about leadership.

