Edo 2020: PDP blasts APC over alleged damaged, destroyed billboards

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State Sunday urged the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to look inwards over its claims that Governor Godin Obaseki and his agents destroyed and removed billboards and campaign posters of the APC governorship candidate for the September 19 election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his deputy, Mallam Gani Audu in parts of the state.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP In the state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare in a statement noted that the in a desperate attempt to change the narrative, the APC vuvuzelas have gone to town making frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against the PDP and the state government over the destruction or damages to their billboards and campaign posters.

He explained that neither the ruling party nor the state government has a hand in the destruction or damage billboard posted by the APC and out rightly condemned the action.

Nehikhare said: “Let me make it categorically clear that PDP or the State Government have no hands in the destruction or damage to billboard posted by APC. We condemn the act!”

The PDP, however, advised the APC and its members to look inwards as it is common knowledge that the APC is seriously divided following internal wrangling within the fold, populated by known thugs and brigands  in the many of its factions.

According the party’s scribe: “We advise APC to look inwards as it is common knowledge that the APC is seriously divided, populated by known thugs and brigands in the many factions that exist within it.”

 

He reminded the APC that: “Edo people have not forgotten how they resorted to bombing each others residences as they battled for their gubernatorial ticket. Edo people have not forgotten the treachery, blackmail, threats and counter threats employed to arrive at their predetermined candidate.”

