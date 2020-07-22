Edo 2020: PDP inaugurates campaign council

National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, yesterday inaugurated the Edo State chapter of its Campaign Council for the 2020 governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020.

The campaign council, which was inaugurated at the party’s Secretariat in Benin, had in attendance notable members of the party drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted in line with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on social distance and wearing of face marks.

The state council executives were present at the venue while others joined via zoom meeting platform.

Chairman of the Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih said: “For this September 19 election, the PDP has the best candidates of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Mr Philip Shaibu, as well as other team of cabinet members.”

Orbih stated that both the governor and his team “have given a good account of themselves and they (governor and deputy) surely deserve a second term to continue the great work.”

