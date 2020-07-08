Top Stories

Edo 2020: PDP lacks strategy, resorting to excuses – Pastor Ize-Iyamu

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Wednesday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever for the election.
Ize-Iyamu in a statement by the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organisation, Prince John Mayaki, said it was confusing that: “Today, the PDP is singing Godwin Obaseki’s praise, claiming he is the almighty, the saint, the blameless after parading him as a failure who deceived the courts and INEC with counterfeit credentials.”
He said: “The same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from assessing government corridors.”
He pointed out that: “Today, the PDP says Obaseki has initiated programs and policies in Edo State when only a few weeks ago, before their tax collectors were settled, the party branded the embattled governor a complete failure who reversed the growth and development of Edo State.
“The naked truth is that the PDP has neither a plan nor strategy for winning this election or to lead Edo State. They, therefore, have resorted to the only one thing that works for failures – excuses and mudslinging.”

