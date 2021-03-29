Edo 2020: PDP wins again as Tribunal dismisses ADP’s petition against Obaseki

The Edo State 2020 Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the petition by the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and its candidate, Lucky Iboi Emmanuel, that Governor Godwin Obaseki was not qualified to contest the election.

The tribunal which delivered its ruling on Monday, March 29, 2021, stated that Obaseki did not present either false or forged certificate to contest the election.

It stated that the Federal High Court in Abuja has already resolved the issue. The panel also held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate possessed the minimum qualification to contest the election.

