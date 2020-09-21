Edo 2020 poll: How ‘doomsday’ was averted

Jubilations and gnashing of teeth had started Saturday evening across the length and breadth of Edo State, as returns in the September 19, 2020, governorship election trickled in.

Where the pendulum would swing wasn’t clear as at the time of filing this copy, but indications were that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was having a strong showing in the three local government areas of Benin City in Edo South.

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly doing well in parts of Edo North senatorial district, particularly in Owan East and Etsako West local government areas.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had won their respective polling units in Oredo and at Iguododo community in Orhionmwon local government area of Edo South.

In the lead up to the poll, the Founder of Christ Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, had predicted that the APC would win the contest. Prophet Ituen, reputed to predict, with accuracy, national events, especially on electoral matters, was emphatic.

He said: “Pastor Ize-Iyamu of All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo. “I therefore urge Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to write his hand-over note, in preparation to handing over power to Ize-Iyamu as his successor.”

A matter of hours will determine the veracity of the prediction. Yet, the “beauty” of the election isn’t just in its outcome, but the relative “peaceful atmosphere” provided for the electorate to cast ballots amid threats of violence and upending the franchise.

Though there were reports of pockets of skemishes, the “Lions and Tigers,” those “arming and controlling thugs,” the possessors of “immunity and power” to deal decisively with opponents, and thousands of “imported thugs” couldn’t fully deploy their paraphernalia of violence during the overhyped poll. Thanks to the “domination of the environment” by a combined team of security agencies with a “show of force,” and the peace initiatives by the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II and the National Peace Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent an appeal and a coded warning to the political actors and security operatives, to allow a free, fair and credible poll, as election isn’t a do-or-die affair. Also in the mix were the interventions by the United States of America and United Kingdom, both of which threatened visa bans on any masterminds of undemocratic acts in Saturday’s poll.

Perhaps, flowing from the above: the peace moves, presidential warning and threats of travel bans, the political gladiators and their acolytes had a change of mind and gave peace a chance.

So, September 19 was an anti-climax, which the electorate seized upon to swarm the polling units in the 192 wards of the 18 local government areas of Edo State, to cast their ballots. The outcome of the election, which should depend on the five ‘P’s of success: “Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance,” would substantially reflect the will of the people of the state. That boils down to how the campaigns of the 14 political parties that took part in the election were able to mobilize the voters, as “a single vote can decide an election.”

But prior to, and throughout the campaigns, the focus was on the two dominant political parties, the PDP and APC, and their respective candidates, incumbent Obaseki and his challenger, Ize-Iyamu, who were familiar foes, having represented the opposing camps in the 2016 election. Ironically, both Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu were sponsored and promoted in the 2016 and 2020 polls by former Governor and National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who became the “issue” in the PDP and APC campaigns.

Thus, countdown to Saturday, Oshiomhole, who wasn’t on the ballot, became the talking point. For the PDP and APC, he’s both the problem and solution in the governorship contest. The “why” isn’t fare-fetched. In 2016, Oshiomhole “hand-picked” Obaseki as his successor, and during the campaigns, he rubbished the character and person of Ize-Iyamu of the PDP.

But early on in his administration, Obaseki fell out with Oshiomhole, and “sponsored” the forces, including legal processes, that sacked Oshiomhole from his post as APC’s national chair in June 2020. Similarly, Oshiomhole “orchestrated Obaseki’s disqualification from the APC primaries, prompting the governor to decamp to the PDP, and turned the poll referendum on Oshiomhole.

So, the stage was set for an epic battle of the brawn between a political “godson” and a “godfather” in Governor Obaseki and Comrade Oshiomhole, and the fear of violence as a variable in deciding the victor and the vanquished at the poll.

This was when Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpopkolo, Oba Ewuare II, called for and brokered a peace meeting among the campaigns in the election, and their political leaders. At the parley in Benin City, the Oba didn’t mince words in identifying those heating up the polity via intemperate language and/or sponsoring thuggeries, and pleaded with them to tone down their rhetoric and call their “boys” (thugs) to order.

Though the gains of that “historic” meeting at the Oba’s palace didn’t last long, as the PDP and APC returned to their trenches; the peace committee’s pact, Buhari’s cautions and the U.S. and UK admonitions persuaded the “combatants” to sheath their swords.

The signing of a “peace accord” by the political leaders presented another opportunity for Governor Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu to embrace and renew their commitment to a peaceful poll. The accord was sealed by the committee’s chair and former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and deputy chair and Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah. President Buhari’s appeal to Edo voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel was instructive in the sense of expressing his passionate commitment to “free and fair elections,” and expecting “other actors at ground zero” to follow suit.

“I want to see democratic standards in the country raised higher at every level, but these cannot be achieved when politicians resort to do-or-die methods to gain power by any means or machination,” Buhari said in his message. “The do-or-die mentality to politics is a threat to free and fair elections because the actors are more focused on winning than caring about a fair outcome that reflects the will of the people.”

Buhari pledged that “conducting free and fair elections is one of my main concerns for our democracy, and I want this commitment to be one of the legacies I will leave behind when I depart office.”

As the celebrations of a “new political era” have begun, will the “losing” side accept the outcome of the poll, call for its cancellation or head to the Election Petitions Tribunal for redress of “alleged malpractice” in the exercise? Edo people are waiting and praying!

