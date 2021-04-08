Edo 2020: Presidency, Minister, Edo govt resolve issue, games continue

The uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the 20th Edo National Sports Festival has been resolved following re -assurance by the Federal Government to support the Edo State Government.

Speaking in Benin on Thursday the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Nebeolisa Anako said: “Following the news making the rounds that the Edo State Government will shut down the National sports Festival if the Federal Government support does not come through. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is the Organiser of the National Sports festival while the Edo State Government is the host.

“I wish to announce that the Athletes are in their various game villages and games are ongoing following the intervention of the Presidency assuring that the financial support to the Edo State government is in its final processing stage.

“The games are not under threat. There was an Information gap earlier but as we speak, the games are ongoing and we assure you that there won’t be any closure till the closing of the National Sports Festival”

Unconfirmed reports have it that President Muhammadu Buhari waded into the matter and ordered that N500 million be released to Edo State.

