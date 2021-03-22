Sports

Edo 2020: PTF, NCDC officials to arrive Benin four days before opening day

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The officials of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will arrive Benin City four days to the commencement of the National Sports Festival, to monitor compliance with the protocols of the pandemic.

 

According to feelers from the office of the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, the number of athletes and officials expected to participate in the games have been reduced from 14,000 to 8,000.

 

The Main Organising Committee has decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the event.

 

All the above were some of the guidelines arrived at during a meeting of the Ministry of Sports and the Edo State Government. In addition, all athletes/ officials are to take COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 days before arrival for the games while athletes and officials are to present certificates and documentation of COVID-19 tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages in the state.

 

It was also included in the guidelines that all the non-pharmaceutical measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 would be provided by the state government at the various venues and camps.

 

Officials are also expected to strictly regulate attendance just as the state government has warned sports fans to follow the activities across media platforms, including social platforms, as it will be streamed live.

 

It has also been agreed that the Games Village will open on April 2 for athletes and officials while the torch of unity will arrive Edo State on April 3.

 

The torch will go round the 18 local governments in the state and eventually arrive the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium main bowl on April 6, where Governor Godwin Obaseki will light it up.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Nobody can predict when Nigerian sports’ll resume – Tandoh

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has suggested that sports cannot fully resume in Nigeria until the COVID-19 pandemic has been properly contained. There has been talk recently of the National Sports Festival, which was initially scheduled for March but was postponed because of the virus outbreak, being held […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham see off Leeds to go fifth

Posted on Author Reporter

*Chelsea beat Everton to strengthen top-four hopes West Ham maintained their unlikely push for a place in next season’s Champions League with a deserved Premier League victory over Leeds United at London Stadium. David Moyes’ side climbed to fifth – two points behind Chelsea, who beat Everton 2-0 earlier on Monday – and have a game in […]
Sports

EPL: Fernandes penalty salvages point for Man United at Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Southampton hammer Norwich 3-0 Steven Bergwijn’s eyes widened in surprise and delight but, for David De Gea, there was only misery. The Manchester United goalkeeper appeared to have Bergwijn’s first-half shot within his sights, however, well struck it was, and then he did not. When it reared up off his hands and into the net, Tottenham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica