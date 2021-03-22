Edo 2020: PTF, NCDC officials to arrive Benin four days before opening day

The officials of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will arrive Benin City four days to the commencement of the National Sports Festival, to monitor compliance with the protocols of the pandemic.

According to feelers from the office of the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, the number of athletes and officials expected to participate in the games have been reduced from 14,000 to 8,000.

The Main Organising Committee has decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the National Sports Festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the event.

All the above were some of the guidelines arrived at during a meeting of the Ministry of Sports and the Edo State Government. In addition, all athletes/ officials are to take COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 days before arrival for the games while athletes and officials are to present certificates and documentation of COVID-19 tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages in the state.

It was also included in the guidelines that all the non-pharmaceutical measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 would be provided by the state government at the various venues and camps.

Officials are also expected to strictly regulate attendance just as the state government has warned sports fans to follow the activities across media platforms, including social platforms, as it will be streamed live.

It has also been agreed that the Games Village will open on April 2 for athletes and officials while the torch of unity will arrive Edo State on April 3.

The torch will go round the 18 local governments in the state and eventually arrive the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium main bowl on April 6, where Governor Godwin Obaseki will light it up.

