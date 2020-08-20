Edo 2020: S/South states must remain PDP –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday called on the people of Edo to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki to bring all states in the region under one political party. Speaking at a PDP Ward rally at Ekpon Ward 9 and 10, Igueben Local Government Area of Edo, Okowa said as Chairman of South- South Governors Forum, it was the wish of the governors of the region to remain in one political party for rapid development of the region. Okowa urged the people of Ekpon to vote massively for Obaseki, describing him as a very good man.

“You know your Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, is a very good man. If he wasn’t a good man, I will not be here. “I am proud of the people of Ekpon because of their support for the PDP over the years. Don’t be afraid of any intimidation; vote and defend your votes.

“The whole of South South is now made up of PDP Governors family. There are six states in the South South and I am the current Chairman of the Governors Forum in the South-South and we do not want Edo State to go into another party anymore. “We want all governors of the South-South to remain in one political party and that is why we are interested but I am particularly interested. “For those of you here, we know you are voting for him but please we want you to go from home to home and from person to person to campaign to the people,” he said.

Okowa, who also inaugurated the over 2kilometre newly constructed reinforced concrete drain and asphalt overlay of Okuta Road in Ebelle community commended Obaseki for attending to rural roads despite the economic crunch. “I must commend you for being able to construct several rural roads in Edo despite the economic challenges facing states across the nation.

