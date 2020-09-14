Edo 2020: Senator Daisy Danjuma mobilizes Edo women for Obaseki’s re-election 

Former Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Daisy Danjuma Monday called on Edo women to rally round Governor Godwin Obaseki and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his second term re-election bid come Saturday.

Daisy Danjuma, who is the wife of General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), stated this at a reception organised in her honour by Edo PDP women held in Benin, the state capital.

She said there was no need to change a performing team, adding that, Obaseki deserves a second term in office to enable him to continue with his sterling governance and visible achievements.

The PDP chieftain said, the governor’s sterling performance in all sectors of the state’s economy compelled her to endorse his candidacy for a second term at a function in Lagos even before the governor’s defection to PDP.

“Obaseki was in APC and I saw all what he was doing in Benin. I then said to myself this is not about party but about the individual. In my opinion he has done well but as a member of board of trustee of PDP I support Obaseki for continuity even before his defection to the party,” she stated.

“Since the nation return to democracy in 1999, former Governor Lucky Igbinedion ruled for eight years, Adams Oshiomhole also ruled for eight years why is it that a performing governor will not do eight years. There is no reason why a performing governor will not have a second term. I saw it that Obaseki will do something great, that is why I said in spite of my party I must support him for a second term so that he can finish all the good job that he started,” she said.

