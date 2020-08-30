Edo 2020: State collation centre’ll be ready before election –INEC

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that the commission’s collation centre in Edo under construction will be ready before the state’s September 19 governorship election.

Yakubu gave the assurance when he visited INEC office in Benin and other offices in some local government areas of the state on Saturday, to assess the readiness of the com mission for the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the INEC state headquarters located at Aduwawa had been undergoing massive renovation with the construction of a new collation centre inside the premises. All members of staff were temporarily relocated to the commission office along Sapele Road for its operations.

Speaking at the Commission’s state headquarters in Benin, Yakubu said he was satisfied with the level of work done adding that the collation centre would be ready before the election. “In additions to conducting elections, INEC also has infrastructure to maintain.

This is our state headquarter in Edo State; it has been tremendously flooded. “We have to do a lot of work by relocating to our other office on Sapele Road. We have confidence that collation of results will be done in this building,” he said.

