News Top Stories

Edo 2020: State collation centre’ll be ready before election –INEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that the commission’s collation centre in Edo under construction will be ready before the state’s September 19 governorship election.

 

Yakubu gave the assurance when he visited INEC office in Benin and other offices in some local government areas of the state on Saturday, to assess the readiness of the com mission for the poll.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the INEC state headquarters located at Aduwawa had been undergoing massive renovation with the construction of a new collation centre inside the premises. All members of staff were temporarily relocated to the commission office along Sapele Road for its operations.

 

Speaking at the Commission’s state headquarters in Benin, Yakubu said he was satisfied with the level of work done adding that the collation centre would be ready before the election. “In additions to conducting elections, INEC also has infrastructure to maintain.

 

This is our state headquarter in Edo State; it has been tremendously flooded. “We have to do a lot of work by relocating to our other office on Sapele Road. We have confidence that collation of results will be done in this building,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccine: FG to explore mass inoculation of Nigerians if…

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa Abuja

…as Abayomi says Russian vaccine should be put to clinical trial over safety concerns   As expectations for the development of COVID-19 vaccines by nations of the world remains very high, the Federal Government has given assurances that there would be a mass inoculation of Nigerians once any is approved.   Director of Information, Media […]
News

Commission queries NASS clerk for gross insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

There is more trouble for the embattled outgoing clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2, dated July 16, 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was […]
News

Corruption probe: Reps issue warrant of arrest on NDDC MD, as IMC stage walk out

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Akpabio, Nunieh absent The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives committee on NDDC investigating the alleged corruption and other activities of the Commission, including the N81.5 billion frivolous expenses in five months. This is just as the House committee has issued a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: