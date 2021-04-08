Sports

Edo 2020: State govt shuts MOC office

…Shaibu vows to end festival Friday

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu has directed that the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Main Organising Committee (MOC) offices of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin be shut down, following Wednesday’s report that the state has no more funds to prosecute the festival.
Addressing journalists inside the Media Centre at the Ogbe Stadium Thursday, Shuaibu said the decision was taken because the state was no longer able to feed the athletes due to paucity of funds.

