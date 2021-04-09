Edo 2020: Swan president frowns at poor treatment of members

The national president of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Comrade Honour Sirawo, has lamented what he describes as “the poor treatment” of members of the association at the ongoing National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. Honour, while addressing members at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Thursday, decried the inability of the organisers of the Games to provide basic media amenities and the bare minimums pertaining to the media coverage of the event to members of SWAN.

He attributed part of the struggles and inadequacies of the organizers to the inability of the federal government through the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to financially support the government of Edo state which had exhausted its budget for the Festival after the competition suffered a couple of postponements before it eventually commenced on April 2, 2021.

Sirawo who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, however called on members to remain calm and continue with their “commendable coverage” of the Games while he continues to interface with the Games’ organizers with a view to improving the working conditions of members at the event. The sports championship which is currently taking place in Benin city, the Edo state capital, is the twentieth edition of the biennial competition and has participants drawn from all thirty-six states of the Federation and the FCT.

