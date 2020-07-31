News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

That was as the Chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council and Deputy Chairman, PDP (Southsouth), Chief Dan Orbih, insisted yesterday that the forthcoming election must be free and fair. They urged leaders of various political parties contesting the governorship election in the state to appeal to their supporters to be lawabiding, peaceful and ensure violence-free electioneering. Speaking to newsmen shortly after the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held in Benin the state capital, Tambuwal noted: “I am appealing to both sides (PDP and APC) and also to leaders of the various political parties participating in the governorship election to continue to encourage their supporters to refrain from unleashing mayhem and violence on the electorate.

“This appeal has become necessary following a small crowd of a political thugs that came to the Benin monarch’s palace to boo leaders and supporters of the PDP during the flag-off of our campaign. That is a sign that the political party is planning violence.” “I appeal to leaders of the various political parties with the interest of Edo State at heart, to speak with their followers and make sure the election is free and fair,” the governor added.

