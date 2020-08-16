Edo 2020: Tight security as PDP, APC hold rallies in Benin

There was tight security in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday, as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), held rallies in different locations in the ancient state capital.

While the PDP held its rally at Urokpota Hall at an open ground, which created hours of gridlock around Ring Road and adjourning roads, the APC held its own at the Ekheuan Campus of the University of Benin, which also caused a gridlock.

There was heavy presence of security personnel at both venues which are about four kilometres apart. Security personnel, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), were deployed to the venues as early as 8 a.m.

Addressing the Urokpota Hall rally, Governor Godwin Obaseki threatened to deal ruthlessly with political thugs who engage in risky behaviour or undermine law and order in any part of the state. “Do not be afraid, we are more than them. They cannot overpower us. We will tell them that Edo is not a lawless state,” he said. On its part, the APC described the four-year administration of Obaseki as an “abysmal failure” and urged the people vote them into office.

Candidate of the APC in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said Obaseki reduced the membership of Edo South from majority to minority as he inaugurated only three out of the 10 lawmakers that represent the seven local governments in the zone. He said: “The man who says he is from Oredo refused to inaugurate the two members elected in his local government area.

What he did was a conspiracy against Edo South. Can we give somebody who reduced Edo South from majority to minority a second term? What he did was a conspiracy against Edo South. Obaseki has sinned against Edo youths.” Former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said: “When you have a good product, you don’t need too much advertisement to sell it, Ize-Iyamu is a good product.

Four years ago, I did all the talking because it was a hard product to sell. They say I want to be a godfather, if I want to be a godfather, I should be a godfather to a good child!”

Like this: Like Loading...