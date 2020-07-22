Politics

Edo 2020: We are determined to wrest power from Obaseki – APC Campaign Council

Activities at the secretariat complex of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have heightened preparatory for the epic battle for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State as the party’s National Campaign Council Wednesday inaugurated the state chapter with a vow to wrest reins of power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Heavy weights and members of the party drawn from across the 18 local government areas and three senatorial districts of the state have converged on the secretariat of the Campaign Organisation of candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to express their support for the party’s candidate.
Director General of the Campaign Council, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), who performed the inauguration ceremony, said the auspicious moment has offered Edo people the opportunity to take their destinies in their hands and therefore called for joint action towards bring the state to the path of history.
Esekhaigbe maintained that the party and its train would embark on issue based campaign across the length and breathe of the state to showcase the potentials and programmes Pastor Ize-Iyamu.
He warned parents to hold their wards and to advise them to desist from acts inimical to peace and unity of the state.
General Esekhaigbe, who expressed worry over the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty following the activities of the state government and its agents, noted that security and welfare remain the primary responsibilities of government, stressing that, “but in Edo State insecurity is the order of the day.”
He assured that the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu would implement to the letter all issues about security and welfare of the people as well as socio-economic, infrastructural and overall development of the state.
According to him, we will deliver on our mandate for a better, peaceful and united Edo State.

