Sports

Edo 2020: We are ready to host the best festival ever, says Shuaibu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Edo State has assured the nation that it is ready to host the national sports festival set to begin on Tuesday. Chairman of the Local Organising Committee LOC, Mr Phillip Shuiabu, gave this assurance while inspecting facilities meant for the games.

 

He said the state will make the festival a memorable one which will linger in the minds of participants. “We are ready to showcase our world class facilities and total hospitality for all to enjoy.

 

You will experience the best festival ever Most of this facilities were built from scratch while some got renovated. Am assuring you all to5 feel at home and enjoy our rich sporting and cultural heritage.

 

We have also provided more than 10,000 security personnel to ensure safety of participants and free flow of traffic during the games.

 

 

The LOC chairman who is also the state Deputy Governor also revealed that the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will declare the games open on Tuesday at the refurbished Sam Ogbemudia Stadium.

 

Meanwhile 27 states have arrived Benin and for the games. Some of the athletes were delighted with the state of the art facilities provided by Edo state and vowed to leave Benin with a medal

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Impressive away wins for Man United, Spurs; Leicester draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes continued his magnificent season with a goal in each half as Manchester United took firm control of their Europa League last-32 tie with Real Sociedad. Fernandes took advantage of hesitant defending to open the scoring in Turin and then stroked in from the edge of the area for a second – which […]
Sports

David Silva signs for Real Sociedad after leaving Man City

Posted on Author Reporter

  David Silva has joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after his Manchester City contract expired. Lazio were confident of reaching an agreement to sign Silva, according to Sky in Italy, and offered the 34-year-old a three-year deal worth €10m a year. However, the Spaniard has opted to join Sociedad – who […]
Sports

Our target is to win in Edo – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State, Winner of the 17th National Sports Festival and one of the top three sports states in Nigeria, is prepared to dust all comers to the 20th edition of the games in Benin, Edo State capital. Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barrister Boma Iyaye stated this at a media conference in Port Harcourt as the state’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica