Edo 2020: We are ready to host the best festival ever, says Shuaibu

Edo State has assured the nation that it is ready to host the national sports festival set to begin on Tuesday. Chairman of the Local Organising Committee LOC, Mr Phillip Shuiabu, gave this assurance while inspecting facilities meant for the games.

He said the state will make the festival a memorable one which will linger in the minds of participants. “We are ready to showcase our world class facilities and total hospitality for all to enjoy.

You will experience the best festival ever Most of this facilities were built from scratch while some got renovated. Am assuring you all to5 feel at home and enjoy our rich sporting and cultural heritage.

We have also provided more than 10,000 security personnel to ensure safety of participants and free flow of traffic during the games.

The LOC chairman who is also the state Deputy Governor also revealed that the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will declare the games open on Tuesday at the refurbished Sam Ogbemudia Stadium.

Meanwhile 27 states have arrived Benin and for the games. Some of the athletes were delighted with the state of the art facilities provided by Edo state and vowed to leave Benin with a medal

