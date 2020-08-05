News

Edo 2020: Wike seeks neutrality of INEC, security agencies

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security Agencies to be neutral in the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State. Wike said the success of Edo election would depend largely on the role of security agencies and INEC, stressing that as the giant of Africa, other countries can learn something good on how to conduct free and fair elections from Nigeria The governor, who spoke as a guest on a television programme, urged INEC to use the Edo election to correct its previous mistakes. Wike said: “This is so because they often interfere with electoral processes, which manifests as scuttling of the will of the electorate. “I do not know if I have one hundred percent confidence in INEC for now but maybe, as the days go on, what we will see may give us hope.

“Nigeria prides itself to be the giant of Africa and we go to other countries to observe elections and adjudge them as free and fair. But we find it difficult to do same here. We must show one good thing people can learn from us. “We want free and fair election. INEC should not be partial. They should use this election to correct the mistakes of the past.

“We want to see what was done under President Goodluck Jonathan when Adams Oshiomhole went to Aso Rock to thank him for allowing free and fair election in Edo State then. “We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct that democracy be protected in Edo election so that one man one vote will count.

We will also go to Aso Rock to thank him.” Wike who is the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Campaign Council noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki had a clear coast to return as the governor for a second term. The governor said, Nigerians were watching to see Edo people demonstrate whether they love themselves or not by proving support for a man who was celebrated as pillar of the Oshiomhole’s administration. “It is easy to win Edo election. Four years ago, Obaseki gave the best support for Oshiomhole’s government and the former labour leader said Osage Ize-Iyamu could not be trusted with money, and that he was a fake pastor. “Even Ize-Iyamu did not challenge such allegations including the one about pouring acid on a fellow student.

