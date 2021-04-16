Edo 2021: Okowa celebrates Team Delta contingent

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has celebrated the state’s contingents to the just-concluded 20th National Sports Festival in Edo State. The team successfully defended the title it won in the last edition in 2018. The Governor was happy that Team Delta topped the medals table with 158 gold; 126 silver and 110 bronze, to haul a total of 394 medals. The host, Edo, came second with 129 gold, 104 silver and 108 bronze, while Bayelsa won 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals to clinch the third position. Governor Okowa, who had promised to dole out N1 million for each gold medal lauded the contingents for their outstanding performance and for sustaining the state’s winning streak at the sports fiesta. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr OlisaIfeajika, thegovernorsaid.
