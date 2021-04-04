Sports

Edo 2021: Zamfara participation uncertain

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau Comment(0)

We’re participating –Govt

 

Indications have emerged that Zamfara State may not participate in the rescheduled National Sports Festival billed to take off today in Benin – City, the Edo State capital.

 

This is as a result of the uncertainties surrounding the participation of the athletes and officials due to cash crunch.

 

A source close to the Director of Sports who confided in Sunday Telegraph said Zamfara athletes have no hope of participating as the State is yet to release fund for their participation.

 

Also, Sunday Telegraph investigations at the State Directorate of Sports Development revealed that there was no preparation of any sort as all was silent at the directorate.

 

The atmosphere at the camp of the athletes was that of gloom as some of them who spoke with the newspapers on condition of anonymity said they were not happy as they would be denied the opportunity of participating in the National Sports Festival which they have been preparing for since 2019.

 

“We are not happy with the situation; we are not expecting Zamfara State would be left behind in the Sports Festival simply because of the State Government’s inability to fund for the participation,” our source volunteered.

 

The state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, when contacted said the state government has made all necessary arrangements with a view to participate in the festival. He said: “The state government has procured sports items and equipment for the festival worth millions of naira.

 

“The money for the logistics of the athletes and other officials of the state Directorate of Sports Development to participate in the event had been earmarked already.

 

“As I am speaking to you now, our athletes may leave to Edo any moment from today (Saturday)”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

