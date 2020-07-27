Politics

Edo: 3 Commissioners dump Obaseki’s govt, declare support for Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Three Commissioners of Edo State Oil Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDOSOGPADEC) on Monday resigned their positionsand declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
The Commissioners are Prince Emmanuel Odigie, Alhaji Aiwanu Oshiomhole, and Osamwonyi Atu representing Edo Central, Edo North Senatorial districts respectively and Orhionmwon.
Hon. Osamwonyi Atu in his resignation letter pointed out that his decision to leave Obaseki-led government was to attend to family issues which has become necessary.
However, a few hours after their resignation, the Commissioners pitched tent with the candidate of the APC in a bid to ensure victory for Ize-Iyamu in September this year.

