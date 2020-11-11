Metro & Crime

Edo: Abducted Deputy Gov’s younger brother, Fredrick, released

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Gunmen on Wednesday released the abducted younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Frederick Shaibu.
Although, the amount paid as ransom before his release was not known as at the time of this report but a source close to the family disclosed that he is in good health.
He said: “I can tell you authoritatively that Frederick has been released to the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also excited to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors.”
It would be recalled that the younger Shaibu was abducted by gunmen while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin on Monday.
A family source said on Tuesday that: “They attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at around 7 am when he was driving his children in school. The children were left by the gunmen who took their father away.”

