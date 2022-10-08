Edo advances domestication of National Health Act, seeks stakeholders’ support

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has pledged to domesticate the National Health Act (NHAct) as the Edo State Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON), organized a workshop for stakeholders towards the implementation of the Act aimed at improving health care delivery in the state.

Addressing participants, including heads and representatives of religious organizations and representatives of the associations and councils of medical practitioners in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said that the domestication of the act, which is a part of the state’s health reforms, will provide legal support for the many initiatives being introduced to develop the health care delivery system.

She expressed appreciation to HERFON for its efforts and disclosed that the Ministry is working with the organization to guarantee the success of NHAct in Edo State, adding that “it is the responsibility of the Government to create legislation that permits safe health practices” Prof. Akoria further said that Governor Obaseki is aware of the public’s health desires and has developed strategies to systematically address them.

