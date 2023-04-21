Edo AG urges community to obey S’Court over land dispute

Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN) has called on Ikhuen-Obo Community to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court on its age long land dispute with Iguomo community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The two communities have been at loggerheads since 1987 as they have continued to lay claim to the ownership of the land in dispute which had become a subject of litigation before the Supreme Court finally gave judgment in favour of the Iguomo community. Iyamu in a legal advice addressed to the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu and the Secretary of the State Boundary Technical Committee, and the Perma-nent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, insisted that despite the act of the state House of Assembly, the Supreme Court judgment has laid to rest the said dispute. He reminded the parties that failure to abide by the apex court decision amounts to contempt. “The case of both communities was extensively argued at the High Court, the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court and at each court, judgment was given in favour of the representative of the Iguomo community to the effect that they had true title to the land in dispute,’’ he noted. He stressed further that “Despite the decision of the Supreme Court of 2006, in favour of the representative of the Iguomo community for 10 years, they were unable to execute the judgment of the Supreme Court as they were severely resisted by the Ikhuen-Obo community. ‘‘In 2016, the representatives of the Ikhuen-Obo community approached the Edo State House of Assembly with a view to resolving the protracted dispute. The house via its standing committee on Lands and Survey and Housing investigated and deliberated on the matter and passed a resolution, which was thereafter gazette in Edo State of Nigeria Gazette No.5. Vol.24 of 7th April 2016. “The resolution of Edo State House of Assembly was to the effect that despite the decision of the courts on the subject matter, including the judgment of the Supreme Court, the enforcement of the decision of the courts would occasion injustice, hardship, chaos, disorder and insecurity and as such, the House of Assembly had reached a compromise settlement to the dispute.