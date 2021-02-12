Edo: Amazon certifies 50 youths on cloud computing

Not less than 50 youths in Edo State have completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing training and have received certification from the tech giant to provide top-of-the-range services in cloud computing. The training programme, according report by Comrade Bobby Eghosa, prepares learners to succeed in entry-level cloud positions. They undertook real-world, scenariobased exercises, in addition to learning through lab instructions, and coursework, and are equipped with Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.

The training is provided by AWS re/start programme in conjunction with the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), which offered the instructions at Edo Innovation Hub. A fresh set of 50 learners have been recruited for another batch of training.

The Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the certification of the new cloud experts was made possible through a special Amazon Exam Voucher package, which was provided for the students after the completion of their training at the Innovation Hub. According to her, “we now have 50 cloud computing experts in the state that were produced from the AWS re/ start programme. They were trained and got AWS Examination vouchers to undertake certification and have been duly certified to work as entry-level cloud computing experts.

“It is refreshing knowing that we have come a long way on this programme. Our new experts were trained for 12 weeks and undertook programming training on networking, python and other relevant skills.” She noted that the development is in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resolve to strengthen the state’s technology ecosystem to produce highly-sought-after skilled people who can contribute to the development of the state using technology.

