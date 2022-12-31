Edo announces Jan 9 resumption date for public, private schools

The Edo State government yesterday announced January 9, 2023, as the resumption date for academic activities in public and private schools across the state. This was contained in a statement signed by Director of School Support at the Ministry of Education, Edwin Osawe, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

The statement reads: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that all public and private schools across the state are to resume academic session on January 9, 2023. “This is a subtle notification to all public school executive principals, school heads, boards and private school owners/ proprietors that the official date for schools’ resumption across Edo State is January 9, 2023.”

The statement added: “To this end schools should ensure that their classrooms and school environment are clean, safe and ready for commencement of academic activities. “We expect that all public and private schools across Edo State adhere to this official date of resumption.

