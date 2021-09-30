Edo APC chair, ex-A’Ibom REC’S defamatory suit stalled

The hearing of the N5 million defamation suit instituted by the former Akwa-Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini against the Chairman of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd) yesterday suffered a setback, when the Registrar of High Court 9 informed the Counsel that the presiding judge, Justice Vestee Eboreime, will not be sitting, and fixed the hearing for November 23, 2021.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, had instituted the suit over alleged character defamation and demanded the sum of N5 billion as aggravated damages from the APC chairman. Addressing journalists yesterday, Edwin Okonedo, Counseltotheclaimant, said: “We were prepared for trial thismorningonlyforustoarrive in court andwe were told by the Registrar that his lordship will not be sitting today. We have taken another date, whichisNovember23, 2021to commence trial.” In the suit with reference number B/555/2020, the Plaintiff, Mike Igini, through his Counsel, Edwin Okonedo, is also demanding a full page unreserved apology to be published by the defendant in every edition of the Punch, Tribune, Guardian and the Sun Newspapers for seven consecutive times commencing not later than seven days after the judgment of the case.

