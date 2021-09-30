News

Edo APC chair, ex-A’Ibom REC’S defamatory suit stalled

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The hearing of the N5 million defamation suit instituted by the former Akwa-Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini against the Chairman of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd) yesterday suffered a setback, when the Registrar of High Court 9 informed the Counsel that the presiding judge, Justice Vestee Eboreime, will not be sitting, and fixed the hearing for November 23, 2021.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, had instituted the suit over alleged character defamation and demanded the sum of N5 billion as aggravated damages from the APC chairman. Addressing journalists yesterday, Edwin Okonedo, Counseltotheclaimant, said: “We were prepared for trial thismorningonlyforustoarrive in court andwe were told by the Registrar that his lordship will not be sitting today. We have taken another date, whichisNovember23, 2021to commence trial.” In the suit with reference number B/555/2020, the Plaintiff, Mike Igini, through his Counsel, Edwin Okonedo, is also demanding a full page unreserved apology to be published by the defendant in every edition of the Punch, Tribune, Guardian and the Sun Newspapers for seven consecutive times commencing not later than seven days after the judgment of the case.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari briefs Reps next week

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the House of Representatives next week on the state of the nation’s security following his invitation by the lower chamber. The House had, on Tuesday at plenary, invited Buhari to brief it on security situation in the country when it adopted a motion on: “Urgent need to condemn […]
News

Alleged bonus fraud: EFCC releases ex-FIRS Chair, Fowler on admin bail

Posted on Author Reporter

…as investigation continues The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has granted a former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, on administrative bail, 24 hours after he was taken in for interrogation on allegations bordering on abuse of office. Specifically, Fowler was grilled by a crack team of detectives in […]
News Top Stories

Group to DSS: invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence illegal, unprofessional

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Human Rights Group, Access to Justice, has condemned and denounced the recent invasion of the home of a leader of the Yoruba separatist group, Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a. Sunday Igboho last Thursday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibadan.   The Non-governmental organisation (NGO), in a statement, described the raid by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica