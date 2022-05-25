Edo APC condemns disruption of public peace by PDP

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condemned the disruption of public peace by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party during its factional primaries in Benin City. A statement by APC’s Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, carpeted the PDP, saying it was disgraceful that the ruling party cannot conduct credible and peaceful primaries.

The statement reads in part; “The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in very strong terms the orgy of violence and disturbance of public peace which the factional PDP primaries have visited on the state in the last 48hours. “It is disgraceful that the PDP as the ruling party in our state cannot conduct credible and peaceful primaries. What the much disorganized party has visited on the peace-loving people of our state with its actions is unwarranted violence characterized by the free use of firearms, unwarranted and unnecessary sporadic shooting and killings.

