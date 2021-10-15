Edo APC congress: I’m still in the race – Inegbeneki

There are indications that the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may conduct a parallel congress on Saturday as the party holds its state congress nationwide. It will be recalled that the wards and local government areas officers emerged through consensus. However, some members of the party yesterday kicked against the move, insisting that there was a need to change the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in the state.

The group led by Vice- Chairman, Edo Central of the party and a chairmanship aspirant, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, in press conference in Benin, the state capital, dissociated himself and his supporters from a meeting purportedly called by the leadership of the party to agree on consensus. He threatened to conduct a parallel congress if there was an attempt to adopt consensus, saying: “I am fully ready and still in the race to contest for the position of chairman in Saturday congress.” Inegbeneki added: “The record I want to set straight is that Edo people and Nigerians should know that the state Congress of the APC will hold. The majority of our party faithful will conduct a credible congress.”

