Edo APC congress: Inegbeniki promises to rebuild party, if elected

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and Vice-Chairman, Edo Central District, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, has said he would rebrand the party in the state if elected the state chairman in the forthcoming APC state congress.

Inegbeneki said due to pressure from political leaders from across the 18 local government area council, he has accepted to run for the position noting that he has listened to the voice of the leaders and pledged to be available to serve his people.

He made the statement when some APC leaders and other top echelon of the party paid him a solidarity visit in his Benin City residence to present him the APC state congress form to contest for the position of the chairman.

According to him, if given the opportunity to serve as the state chairman, he would rebuild and rebrand the party aheadof the2023electionand promised to also reconcile all conflicting interests among ACP members in the state.

“I want to express my unalloyed loyalty and support to the APC ahead of the state congress, I urge all members of the APC to remain steadfast and restrategise so as to reclaim Edo State in future.”

Like this: Like Loading...