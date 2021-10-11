News

Edo APC congress: Inegbeniki promises to rebuild party, if elected

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and Vice-Chairman, Edo Central District, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, has said he would rebrand the party in the state if elected the state chairman in the forthcoming APC state congress.

 

Inegbeneki said due to pressure from political leaders from across the 18 local government area council, he has accepted to run for the position noting that he has listened to the voice of the leaders and pledged to be available to serve his people.

He made the statement when some APC leaders and other top echelon of the party paid him a solidarity visit in his Benin City residence to present him the APC state congress form to contest for the position of the chairman.

 

According to him, if given the opportunity to serve as the state chairman, he would rebuild and rebrand the party aheadof the2023electionand promised to also reconcile all conflicting interests among ACP members in the state.

 

“I want to express my unalloyed loyalty and support to the APC ahead of the state congress, I urge all members of the APC to remain steadfast and restrategise so as to reclaim Edo State in future.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: We’ll surmount challenges bedevilling APC –Lawan

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amidst security crisis in the country, the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would surmount all the challenges The Senate President gave the assurance at the 2020 Annual Conference of the APC Press Corps held yesterday, in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Contestation, a Veritable Process in Deepening […]
News

FRC sensitises youth corps members on fiscal responsibility

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has commenced its sensitisation drive to members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on issues around fiscal governance and fiscal responsibility in the management of the nation’s resources. The inaugural events took place simultaneously at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa Abuja and the Keffi Orientation Camp, Nasarawa State, on […]
News Top Stories

Senate probes lawmakers over NDDC contract scam

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…seeks IMC’s dissolution, refund of N4.9bn by officials The Senate, yesterday, directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to investigate the allegation by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that members of the National Assembly were the beneficiaries of most of the failed contracts awarded by the interventionist agency. The directive came as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica