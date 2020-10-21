Edo APC councillors petitions party over Obaseki’s conduct

The Councilors of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have petitioned the leadership of the party over Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The councilors, who decried the non-payment of their salaries and entitlements by Obaseki-led Edo State Government, said they could not decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the governor.

In the petition addressed the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, the Councilors described the actions of the governor and Local Council Chairmen as inhumane and abuse of fundamental human rights for their refusal to pay them their salaries and entitlement because they refused to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement titled: “Abuse and Deprivation of our fundamental human rights by the various council chairmen in Edo State under the directive of Governor Godwin Obaseki,” the councilors led by Hon. Enwinghare Osabuohien of Ward 2, Egor LGA, expressed disappointment over Governor Obaseki’s directive that all political appointees and elected political office holders should resign from APC and join him in PDP neglecting the fact that it falls within the right and decision as elected councilors to the choice of the party to belong to. We, therefore, called on the attention of the APC authorities to call the Governor Obaseki to order.

The statement reads in part: “Today, the world should know that as elected councilors numbering over 90, we have not been paid our salaries since May 2020. Salaries and wages of the legislature are not a gift from the executive arm of government. All rights and privileges and other entitlements have been stopped on the directive of the governor because of our democratic choice and right.

“Edo state has unfortunately graduated to a dangerous level of exhibiting a dangerous level of intolerance for the opposition. Our only offense is that we refused to decamp with the governor to the PDP even though in our assessment of his performance, we found no moral justification on which we should abandon the party that provided us platform to be elected. Across the state, there has been illegal suspension of elected and appointed government officials in 16 out of the 18 local government areas.

