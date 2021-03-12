News

Edo APC decries increasing destitute on Benin streets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday blamed the alarming increase in the population of destitute, beggars, lunatics and children roaming the streets of Benin on the collapse of Edo rehabilitation facilities. Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee of the party, said this in a statement issued by the state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Victor Osehobo. According to him, the facilities had suffered official neglect and poor funding by the Gov. Obasekiled PDP government.

The statement, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, said the menace particularly witnessed an upsurge with the absence of a functional Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development. Imuse argued that another factor was failure on the part of the Obaseki government to articulate a realistic policy necessaryto regularly rid the streets of such deranged people. The destitute, the statement added that apart from being innocent nuisance by soliciting for alms, posed threat to public peace.

“The unending infighting in the PDP government led by Mr Obaseki, which has deprived the state of a cabinet of civil commissioners and special advisers, has not helped matters. “Forget the claims by the government about its so-called benevolence to healthy citizens, even in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t these people also need government attention in the area of clothing, feeding and healthcare? “Only a people-centred government knows that it has a duty to periodically organise a massive exercise to get these people off the streets,” the statement quoted the chairman as saying.

The statement noted that such moves would also help in strengthening the already precarious security situation in the state. He, however, called on the Edo government to as a matter of priority remove these people from the streets, by providing adequate funds for the rehabilitation centres to give them needed care and rehabilitation after which they can be released to their relations. Meanwhile, the state government is yet to react to the allegations rising destitutes, political will and funding for social welfare.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.   He, however, stated that the experiment would last […]
News

2023: PDP must zone presidency to S’East, Ebonyi chapter insists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday joined the state Assembly to insist that the National leadership of the party must zone the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to South-East zone.   The state chapter of the party during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital, gave the National leadership of the […]
News

Nutritionists harp on health benefits of Capri-Sun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In an effort to reinforce its leadership in the fruit drink segment for children, Capri-Sun launched a national consumer awareness campaign to reiterate its allnatural ingredient recipe as a healthier option that supports the long-term growth and development of children.   This was amplified nationwide with an effective media campaign on Print Publications, Television, Out-of-Home, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica