Edo: APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity

Cajetan MMUTA, BENIN The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, David Imuse, yesterday called for the immediate resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from office.

He said Obaseki appeard to have run out of ideas about how to govern the state. Imuse in a statement in Benin, the state capital, said the call became necessary because the governor had failed in his duty to protect the lives and property of Edo people; that he had shown gross disregard for the rule of law and that his personal interest was clashing with his official interest.

But the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, in a reaction chided the APC for making spurious claims that betrayed the bitterness, delusion and angst they had been forced to endure since they suffered a crushing defeat in the last governorship election in the state.

Nehikhare in a counter statement said the APC had resorted to a wide goose chase to oust the governor even as they continued to run from pillar to post to undo the will of Edo people. He said: “The APC is clearly still reeling from the pains inflicted on them in their disgraceful outing in the last governorship election in Edo State.

They are looking for all other avenues to overturn the will of Edo people, who rejected them outrightly at the polls and embraced the Governor and his policies by handing him a landslide victory and a second term mandate. “Playing opposition politics requires some tact and intelligence, which Imuse is clearly lacking, as can be seen in the shallow and infantile reasoning in his statement.

“That Imuse and the APC have the guts to raise the issue of insecurity in the puerile statement betrays their ignorance and an apparent worrying condition of selective amnesia.

“It must be noted that the Federal Government under the leadership of the APC is solely responsible and has full control of security across the country, including the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the army and all others.

That Imuse and Edo APC would do an about turn and place the responsibility for security on the laps of Governor Obaseki alone show their mischief and crass ignorance.”

