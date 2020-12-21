News

Edo: APC demands Obaseki’s resignation over insecurity

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, David Imuse, yesterday called for the immediate resignation of Governor Godwin Obaseki from office. He said Obaseki appeard to have run out of ideas about how to govern the state.

 

Imuse in a statement in Benin, the state capital, said the call became necessary because the governor had failed in his duty to protect the lives and property of Edo people; that he had shown gross disregard for the rule of law and that his personal interest was clashing with his official interest.

 

But the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, in a reaction chided the APC for making spurious claims that betrayed the bitterness, delusion and angst they had been forced to endure since they suffered a crushing defeat in the last governorship election in the state.

 

Nehikhare in a counter statement said the APC had resorted to a wide goose chase to oust the governor

 

