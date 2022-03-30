News

Edo APC faults new ESIEC law, to boycott LG poll

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted the new Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (ESIEC) law, saying it does not conform to the Electoral Act of 2022. The APC also said it would contest the new law in court and also pull out of the local government election, which the law is meant for. Speaking through its Publicity Secretary yesterday, Peter Uwadiae, the opposition party said it is worrisome that a democratically elected government would engage in activities that run contrary to thelaw, adding thatthereisno provision in this year’s budget to run an election that will require such a huge amount. He said: “The most important part of the law, a 90 days’ notice to the parties, has now been shortened to 20 days, which should not have been done without the input of the people. In conducting the election, there must be a synergy between the Electoral Act and ESIEC law. In other words, the provision of the ESIEC law should not run contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

 

Our Reporters

