Edo APC faults new ESIEC law, to boycott LG poll

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday faulted the new Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (ESIEC) law, saying it does not conform to the Electoral Act of 2022. The APC also said it would contest the new law in court and also pull out of the local government election, which the law is meant for. Speaking through its Publicity Secretary yesterday, Peter Uwadiae, the opposition party said it is worrisome that a democratically elected government would engage in activities that run contrary to thelaw, adding thatthereisno provision in this year’s budget to run an election that will require such a huge amount. He said: “The most important part of the law, a 90 days’ notice to the parties, has now been shortened to 20 days, which should not have been done without the input of the people. In conducting the election, there must be a synergy between the Electoral Act and ESIEC law. In other words, the provision of the ESIEC law should not run contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.”
DNA traced my ancestry to Igbo race –Pastor TD Jakes
Popular American preacher, Bishop T.D Jakes, has revealed that he discovered that his ancestors were Igbo from Nigeria. Jakes, the Bishop of Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas, disclosed in an interview with BBC Igbo that his Igbo ancestry was discovered after DNA test. He said: “It all started when Henry Lewis Gates, who was at Harvard, […]
Twitter: Reps reject call to lift FG’s ban
The House of Representatives Thursday rejected calls for the ban on Twitter to be lifted The rejection was endorsed after considering the report of its joint committees on information, national orientation, ethics and values, telecommunications, information and technology, justice, and national security and intelligence on the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of the social […]
Buhari flags-off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail line
…orders conclusion of financing for West-East Coastal rail President Muhammadu Buhari has performed the virtual groundbreaking for the construction of the $1.959 billion 283-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Jibiya rail line terminating in Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic. The President, at the occasion, also ordered the Ministries of Transportation and Finance to conclude financial arrangements with appropriate […]
