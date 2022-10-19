News

Edo APC, govt in war of words over PDP presidential rally

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday engaged in a war of words over an alleged plan to force civil servants to join the presidential rally by the party for its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday October 22.

Chairman of Edo APC, Col. David Imuse (rtd), in a press statement endorsed by the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo, condemned what it termed  “alleged moves by Governor Godwin Obaseki to force Edo civil servants to attend the PDP Presidential Campaign rally scheduled for Saturday, 22 October 2022, in Benin City.”

The statement also quoted Imuse as expressing dismay at the moves, “in the face of the governor’s uncertain status in the embattled PDP.” According to him, “it is worrisome that he will be seeking to shore up his dwindling political fortunes by seeking to drag Edo civil servants into politics”.

He warned the governor against declaring Friday, a work-free day with the “excuse that civil servants need to join the illegal, hollow and fraudulent event, as it negates the public service rules

“The plot by Governor Obaseki to hide under the Supreme Court judgement in the case of INEC vs Musa cannot hold water because it did not in any way set aside or nullify rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules.

“The extant rules bans civil servants, whether on duty or leave of absence from offering himself/herself or nominating anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office, indicate publicly his/her support of or opposition to any party, candidate or policy and engage in canvassing in support of political candidates.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

